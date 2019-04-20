‘Cabinet reshuffle a routine exercise’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has termed the recent reshuffle in the federal cabinet a routine exercise which has also been witnessed in past governments.

Talking to The News, Faisal Vawda stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a precedent of assessing the performance of his team regularly and proved that he would even replace people close to him when he felt their performance was not up to the mark. Vawda further said that even in the past, several governments had reshuffled cabinets and when it was done by the PTI government, the Opposition was trying to politicise it.

The minister said the PTI believed in public service and it would take all steps meant to provide relief to the people, who had only been deceived in the past.

Sugar millers: A delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat here on Friday to discuss the Ramzan Package, issue of the payment to sugarcane growers, provision of sugar to the Ramzan bazaars at subsidised rates and availability of sugar in the open market.

Talking to the delegation, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said there was no shortage of sugar in Punjab, therefore, the issue of availability of sugar should not be created in the market. He said sugar would be provided to the Ramzan bazaars at subsidised rates. The delegates agreed upon providing sugar at subsidised rates to the Ramzan bazaars.

They also apprised the minister of the problems being faced by the sugar industry. The minister directed that an action plan should be evolved for the payment to sugarcane growers by the sugar mills with the consultation of Kisaan Itehad.

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin called on Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. Bilateral economic cooperation, investment of Chinese companies and various matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Quaid’s Pakistan: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for Quaid’s Pakistan for which he needs assistance of the youth, students and women.

Addressing a function, he said the Punjab government was framing viable policies to improve education, health and basic necessities for the common people. Congratulating the award winning students, the minister said that students were future of Pakistan who would have to equip themselves with latest and quality education and technology to fight illiteracy, disease and corruption in new Pakistan.