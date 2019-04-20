Terror attack condemned

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the brutal murder of 14 people in Ormara, Balochistan, including 11 security personnel who were shot dead by gunmen while travelling from Karachi to Gwadar.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it was shocked at the calculated way in which these passengers were identified by their identity cards, forcibly offloaded from buses by gunmen impersonating security personnel, and killed in cold blood.

The Commission demanded the government bring the perpetrators to justice. The HRCP called on the state, including all political parties in Balochistan, take a united and coherent stand condemning militant violence under any circumstances, and to protect and promote the political process as the only legitimate means of ensuring that all citizens and residents of the province are given their due rights.