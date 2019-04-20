close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Two national-level tennis events in June, July

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

KARACHI: Two national level PTF Grade-1 tennis tournaments will be held in June and July, respectively, in Karachi.

“The prize money for the events will be Rs0.6 million,” said Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association at the closing ceremony of the ACE Travels tennis championship at the Union Club on Friday. He added that the wheelchair tennis coaching camp was also in progress at the same venue and would continue till Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Farhan Altaf clinched the men’s singles title after defeating Zubair Raja 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the final. The under-11 singles final was won by Zain who thrashed Ahsan Ahmed 4-0, 4-0.

