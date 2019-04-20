MILO Futsal League 2019 event held at Beaconhouse Newslands campus

Lahore: Nestlé MILO kicked off the MILO Futsal League event for 2019 held at the Beaconhouse Newlands campus.

The event was aimed at bringing together a diverse mix of teams from three major cities; Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to compete in a dynamic environment. At the same time, the focus was on creating awareness about the importance of sports and highlighting the talent of young players on the grassroots level.

“There is an urgent need to elevate the level of sports in Pakistan. For too long, we have ignored the brilliant talent these young individuals have and there are not enough opportunities available to bring them into the limelight. MILO identified this need and partnered with FC Barcelona to not only, create a sports friendly event for the youth but to also give them a chance to display their potential. We believe in creating the right kind of opportunities for our girls and boys to excel in the world of sports.”, said Ahsan Kakazai – Brand Manager Nestlé MILO Pakistan.

MILO Futsal League began in 2018 as a result of a partnership between Nestlé MILO and FC Barcelona. Doctor Usman Bhatty – Business Head at Nestlé and Waqas Anwar – Senior Marketing Manager at Nestlé, were the chief guests at the event.***