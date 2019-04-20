Imran expands Sehat Sahulat Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved an expansion in the Sehat Sahulat Programme for all permanently disabled individuals and their families as per the Nadra database.

Each family of permanently disabled person will get Rs720,000 worth of free of cost healthcare services per year. All the permanently disabled persons from Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will benefit from this initiative.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also approved an expansion in the Sehat Sahulat Programme for all families of Tharparkar district. About 3,000,00 families regardless of their poverty status of Tharparkar district will benefit from free healthcare facility up to Rs720,000.

The prime minister also tweeted about his activities at the SMCH Peshawar and wrote, “Today I inaugurated a new Dept of Clinical & Radiation Oncology at SKMCH & Research Centre, Peshawar. It is equipped with two state-of-the-art, high energy Varian linear accelerators & a dedicated 4-D CT simulator”.

He also wrote, “Am so proud that this is the best facility with latest equipment in Pak north of Lahore. Patients from Afghanistan are also coming here for treatment. This marks completion of 2nd phase of SKMCH & Research Centre. 3rd phase work ongoing to provide surgical services by 2020 InshaAllah”.