Sat Apr 20, 2019
Mayor orders arrangements for Shab-e-Barat

Karachi

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the Works and Services and Municipal Services department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to ensure lighting and cleanliness arrangements in and around graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, he said that a large number of people went to graveyards to offer Fateha every year on Shab-e-Barat; therefore, arrangements should be made to avoid any inconvenience.

The mayor said that traffic wardens should be deputed at all roads to graveyards in the city to ensure clear pathways, and he also directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and local bodies’ representatives to coordinate for better arrangements on the occasion. He said union council chairmen had better knowledge of problems in their respective area; therefore, they should also be contacted for better arrangements for the citizens.

