SBP’s Ilyas puts PIA in trouble

ISLAMABAD: Ilyas Khan (4-28) left PIA struggling on a rain shortened opening day as State Bank of Pakistan had an early grip on the Patron’s Trophy Grade II match here at the Diamond Ground on Thursday.

At the close, PIA were reduced to 71-5 in 31 possible overs. Fahad Iqbal (32 not out) was at the crease. Pacer Ilyas bowled with fire and venom.Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: PIA 71-5 in 31 overs (Fahad Iqbal 32 not out, Shehzar Mohammad 28; Mohammad Ilyas 4-28).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: Civil Aviation Authority 262-9 in 83 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 100, Akbar Badshah 55, Mussadiq Ahmed 41; Muhammad Irfan 5-100). Omer Associates 34-2 in 11 overs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Pakistan Navy 336 all out in 80 overs (Hamza Ghanchi 116, Latif Jonejo 45, Muhammad Waqas 42 not out, Waseem Ahmed 38; Jallat Khan 6-118, Muhammad Ibraheem 3-63). Haideri Traders 64-3 in 20 overs (Adnan Bhatti 23 not out, Muhammad Usman 23 not out; Nasir Owais 2-22).

At Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura: Ghani Glass 175-1 in 44 overs (Shahbaz Javed 68, Zeeshan Ashraf 65 not out) vs Candyland.At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Higher Education Commission v Port Qasim (No play on day one due to overnight rain).

At Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi: Pakistan Air Force v Pakistan Army (No play on day one due to overnight rain).

At Railway Stadium, Lahore: Pakistan Railways 200 all out in 61 overs (Hassan Sardar 53 not out, Zainul Hasnain 47, Muhammad Waqas 27; Nisar Ahmed 4-54, Ghulam Rehman 3-60, Sadaqat Ali 2-27). Sabir’s Poultry 13-1 in 4 overs.At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Karachi Port Trust v K. Electric (No play on day one due to overnight rain).