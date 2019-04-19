Dr Said Alam Mahsud seeks removal of name from ECL

PESHAWAR: Seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he could travel abroad for treatment, Dr Said Alam Mahsud on Thursday said the Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi would be held responsible if his health condition deteriorated and anything happened to him.

Speaking at a news conference, he said he was unable to travel abroad for treatment as his name was placed on the ECL. “It is my right to seek treatment but the interior minister is preventing me to do so by placing my name on the no-fly list,” he said.

Dr Said Alam Mahsud said the court has directed the Ministry of Interior to remove his name from the ECL to enable him to see his doctor in England.He said he was seriously ill and if anything happened to him his family would hold Shehryar Afridi responsible.

He termed the ban on his international travel a violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.Dr Said Alam Mahsud said he had to cancel his appointment with his doctor and the flight tickets twice as he was unable to travel abroad due to the placement of his name on the ECL.