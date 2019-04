National Junior Tennis qualifiers get under way

LAHORE: Men’s singles qualifying round matches started in the MacDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 that started at Punjab Lawn tennis Academy here.

Matches were played in morning session followed by the evening session. The formal opening ceremony will be held on Friday at 4.30pm when Amir Malik, country head MacDonald’s, will inaugurate the championship along with office-bearers of PLTA.

Results of matches: Men’s singles qualifying round: Hassan Ali beat Muqeet Ahmad 8-4, Talha Shakir beat Hassnain Baloch 8-5, Hassan Kamran beat Naveed Zafar 8-3, Sohaib Waseem beat A. Sattar 8-2.

Main draw: M. Abid beat Sikander Hayyat 6-1, 6-2, Osama Khan beat Salman Ali 6-0, 6-2, Salman Ayyaz beat Talha Shakir 6-2, 4-6, 12-10, Imran Bhatti beat Zain Ch 6-0, 6-0, Ashar Ali Khan beat Zeeshan Baig 6-2, 6-3, Mian Bilal beat Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-2, Rana Humayun beat Hassan Said 6-1, 6-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Suhaib Waseem 7-5, 6-0, Hassan Riaz beat Hassan Kamran 6-0, 6-3, Fahad Ali beat Abbas Malik 6-0, 6-0.