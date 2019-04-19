Nigeria orders ex-ministers’ arrest in oil graft case

ABUJA: A Nigerian court issued arrest warrants Wednesday for two ex-ministers in connection with one of the country’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, the financial crimes unit said. The court ordered the warrants for Dan Etete, a former petroleum minister, and Mohammed Adoke, a former justice minister and attorney general, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said. Both men have been in hiding for years. The arrest order paves the way for a potential international warrant. “The Nigeria Police, the INTERPOL and any other law enforcement agency should arrest them anywhere they were found,” the EFCC said in a statement, adding the warrants had “granted the prayers” of the anti-graft body.