Sports festival of tribal districts begins

BARA: All Merged Districts Sports Festival kicked off at Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

Senior Minister Sports and Culture Muhammad Atif Khan, as chief guest, inaugurated the festival at Jamrud Sports Complex. At least 2,800 male and female players will participate in the event, which comprises 32 different games including five games for women and 27 for men in various sports complexes of tribal districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan lauded the efforts and talent of the tribal players.“Due to militancy, all sports complexes and grounds were destroyed as the talents of the players were wasted during militancy,” he said, adding that the tribal belt faced a decade of tough times. Muhammad Atif said the government would establish a sports complex in each tribal district. He added that the tribal people had rendered sacrifices for the country’s sovereignty. The minister said the tribal people were physically strong and talented and can better perform in sports. “Our government is especially focusing on sports and tourism,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to promote tourism and sports in the merged districts.