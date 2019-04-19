Dacoits’ gang busted; weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Sihala Police have arrested three persons of a gang allegedly involved in dacoity cases and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

SP (Rural Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a special team of Sihala police including SHO Muhammad Ashraf, ASIs Sajid Iqbal and Tanveer Raza and others, which showed great interest towards official duties assigned to them and acted marvelously to nab the gang consisting of three members involved in dacoity incidents.

Police team arrested these criminals when they were preparing a plan for a dacoity. The nabbed persons have been identified as Waqar Ali, resident of Sawabi, Rehan Sher and Ehtsham-Ul-Haq, resident of Marva Town Islamabad.

Police team recovered three pistols and ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity in twin cities. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Sihala police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.