NBP unveils ICC World Cup Trophy 2019 at its head office

Karachi: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) set another precedent of becoming the first bank in the world to unveil the International Cricket Championship (ICC) World Cup Trophy-2019 at its Head Office.

Speaking at the ceremony NBP President Mr. Arif Usmani emphasized that digital disruption was shaping the future for banking and NBP is cognizant with Digitizing of the Banking sector in Pakistan. He further stated that NBP has embarked upon various technology initiatives aimed at the provision of multiple delivery channels and the launching of NBP’s first EMV and Contactless Debit Card and Mobile Banking App are a part of the journey of providing the best products to the customers.

Addressing the ceremony Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Group Head Payment Services & Digital Banking stated that the launch of EMV/Contactless Debit Cards powered by UnionPay are acceptable at more than 35 million merchants and 2 million ATMs across the globe.

He further stated that due to NBP’s alliance partner GoLootlo, the customers of the bank can avail discounts at over 6,000 merchants across Pakistan.

NBP President Mr. Arif Usmani along with Mr. Aziz Kassamali, Chairman GoLootlo unveiled the ICC World Cup amid NBP Customers. Mr. Aziz further announced to help promote the digital commerce.***