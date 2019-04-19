close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LCCI seeks support for agri sector

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to declare emergency in the agriculture sector and extend full support to the catastrophe-hit growers, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that devastating rains and floods have caused huge damage to the wheat and other crops that has not only pushed the growers in Central and Southern Punjab to the wall, but has also posed serious food security challenges, as over 150,000 tons of standing and ready to cut wheat crop is damaged only in Punjab that is known as food basket of Pakistan.

He called for an immediate survey to assess the actual damages to crops and compensation to the growers. Hailstorms have not only destroyed the ready to harvest crop of wheat, but sowing of cotton and other crops will also be delayed that is not a good omen for the economy at all, he added.

