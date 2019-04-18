Bare-faced cheat: Women‘better at hiding infidelity’

TOKYO: You can’t hide your lying eyes: scientists have revealed that women can judge whether a man is likely to be unfaithful just by looking at his face but men are less able to spot a cheating woman. Researchers at the University of Western Australia took a group of 1,500 people and showed them pictures of 189 Caucasian adults (101 men and 88 women), having first asked them if they had been unfaithful to their partners. Respondents were then asked to rank these faces on a scale of one to 10, where one is “not at all likely to be unfaithful” and 10 is “extremely likely” to play the field. The result, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, was that “both men and women were accurate in assessing men’s, but not women’s, likelihood to cheat and poach.” The scientists wanted to examine not only whether men and women could spot potential infidelity in each other but also whether it was possible to detect a possible “poacher” of the same sex. They cited research showing that 70 percent of people across more than 50 cultures report an attempt to poach someone else’s partner and 60 percent saying they were successful.