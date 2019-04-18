close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 18, 2019

Rich tributes paid to SA Qureshi

Islamabad

 
April 18, 2019

Islamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, former chairman, SPDC, former secretary general, Ministry of Finance, and former chief secretary, Government of Sindh, in a memorial reference held on Wednesday in Islamabad, organised by Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC), says a press release.

The speakers who shared their thoughts and memories included Sartaj Aziz, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Javed Jabbar, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Dr. Khalida Ghaus and his family members. The speakers highlighted different aspects of Qureshi’s life and achievements which made him prominent among civil servants. They said that Qureshi devoted his life for promoting merit and efficiency in the departments and organisations he was associated with.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad