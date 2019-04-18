Rich tributes paid to SA Qureshi

Islamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, former chairman, SPDC, former secretary general, Ministry of Finance, and former chief secretary, Government of Sindh, in a memorial reference held on Wednesday in Islamabad, organised by Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC), says a press release.

The speakers who shared their thoughts and memories included Sartaj Aziz, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Javed Jabbar, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Dr. Khalida Ghaus and his family members. The speakers highlighted different aspects of Qureshi’s life and achievements which made him prominent among civil servants. They said that Qureshi devoted his life for promoting merit and efficiency in the departments and organisations he was associated with.