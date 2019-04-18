Contingency plan to cope with flood like situation reviewed

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Wednesday reviewed protective arrangements against any flood like situation in the low lying areas of the federal capital.

The formal review was made during a meeting here held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and was attended among others by representatives of Met department, law enforcement agencies including police and officials from Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Disaster Management Authority and others.

The meeting was told that there has been no threat of flood or massive winds at the moment, however, district administration has decided to maintain constant vigilance to combat the flood like situation particularly along the banks of river Swan and Korang.

All departments and agencies, according to the ICT source, have been directed to mobilize all possible efforts and resources in systematic and integrated manner in order to combat any emergency like situation.

It has been decided to conduct the survey of catchment areas in the city and rural areas and take effective protective measures in the wake of rains. All assistant commissioners and sub divisional magistrates have been asked to personally visit the areas falling in their respective sub-divisions and identify the down-steams and low attitude areas including slum areas and residence along nullah.

The sub divisional officers of Rawal Dam and Simly Dam were asked to remain in close coordination with district administration authorities and update regarding variation in altitude of water.