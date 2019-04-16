Junior squash players leave for Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Six junior squash players along with their coach Monday left for Cairo (Egypt) to attend a training-cum-competition programme.

Players included Saboor Khan (Under-13), Hamza Khan (Under-15), Noor Zaman (Under-17), Farhan Hashmi (Under-17), Hamza Sharif (Under-19) and Haris Qasim (Under-19). Asif Khan will accompany the team as coach.

The Pakistan Squash Federation has been providing extensive training to junior and senior players at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad. The tour to Egypt is aimed at preparing players for future international individual junior and team event.

In Egypt, the players will train under coach Eslam Hany. It is expected that international exposure and training abroad will raise overall standard and competition prowess of players. Besides training, these players would also compete against the best of Egyptian juniors.