Patron’s Trophy: CAA in sight of win

KARACHI: Ashfaq Ahmed blasted a solid 116 and then the bowlers bowled extremely well to put Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on the brink of a victory against Navy on the second day of their first round three-day Pool A outing of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Ashfaq hammered 13 fours in his run-a-ball knock as CAA, in response to Navy’s first innings total of 210, amassed 303-9 in the allotted 83 overs after resuming their first innings at 104-2. After having gained a 92-run lead CAA then reduced Navy t 97-6, for a lead of only five runs with only four wickets in hand. Mirza Ahsan bowled extremely well, taking 3-43. Usman Usmani captured 2-24.

Meanwhile in the other Pool A clash here at the SBP Ground, Omar Associates gained 118 runs lead when after resuming their first innings at 81-3 in response to Haideri Traders’s total of 158 they scored 276 all out in 70 overs. Yasir Mushtaq smashed 71 off 117 balls which had eight fours. Usman Khan (65) and Arsalan Bashir (64) were the other main contributors. Syed Mustafa Ali Naqvi was the pick of the bowlers with 6-81.

In Pool B outing at Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) secured 99 runs lead when after posting 277 in their first innings they dismissed Candyland for 178 with MOhammad Talha picking 6-52. PQA then reached 193-7 in their second innings at close, for overall 292 runs lead. Mohammad Salman (54) and Mohammad Waqas (51) batted well for PQA. Marwan Mohammad claimed 4-34.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Higher Education Commission (HEC) gained 70 runs lead when after scoring 282-5 in 83 overs due to Fahad Usman’s 107, they dismissed Ghani Glass for 212. At close, HEC were 68-1. On the second day of the Pool (D) match between Pakistan Railways and Karachi Port Trust at the Railway Stadium in Lahore, Karachi Port Trust resumed their innings from one for no wicket and scored 276 for eight in 83 overs. For Karachi Port Trust, Faraz Patel scored 75 not out off 176 balls with nine fours. For Pakistan Railways, Hasan Mehmood took five wickets for 66. In the second innings, Pakistan Railways were 35 for no loss in eight overs at stumps.

On the second day of the Pool (D) match between Sabir’s Poultry and K. Electric at LCCA ground in Lahore, K. Electric in reply to Sabir’s Poultry first innings of 136 all out, were bowled out for 163 in 35.2 overs. For Sabir’s Poultry, Nisar Ahmed took four for 59. In their second innings, Sabir’s Poultry were 232 for three at stumps. For Sabir’s Poultry, Imran Dogar scored 119 off 151 balls with 22 fours.