National Hockey postponed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation without any solid reason postponed the 65th Air Marshal (late) M Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019. The championship as is stated by the PHF has been postponed due to some compelling circumstances. It stated that the national championship cannot be held as per earlier scheduled for April 20 to May 2. New dates will be announced soon.
