Captain of Larkana team praises KP govt, people

The captain of a cricket team from Larkana district of Sindh province, Mir Ashaq Ali Sheikh, has thanked people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial government for their love and hospitality, saying the cricket match between Larkana and Peshawar was aimed at bringing Sindhis and Pakhtuns closer. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Mir Ashaq Ali Sheikh, who is also a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana district, said that the T-20 friendly cricket match between Larkana Kings and Peshawar team at Arbab Niaz Stadium was won by the latter. He said the Peshawar district team won the toss, decided to bat first and secured 158 runs at the loss of six wickets.