CUI holds workshop

Islamabad: A one-day workshop was held on here at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) where the students and young researchers were introduced to modern trends in experimentation and computation with their applications in materials for energy needs, says a press release.

This workshop was a follow-up on the past workshops held at COMSATS University on yearly basis from 2015 to 2018.Internationally renowned scientists delivered their lectures by giving practical examples of materials design from their respective fields of research. 2D materials are a new class of materials with enormous advanced and technological applications from energy, nano electronics, robotics, chemical industry etc. Professor Talat Rahman, from University Central Florida, delivered the keynote lecture on 2D materials: “Turning the Optical Properties of 2D Materials.” In this activity more than 60 students, young researchers, and faculty participated from different institutions. Participants actively discussed opportunities for materials research in Pakistan and followed up on concrete projects that have stemmed from the past workshops.