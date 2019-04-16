Many changes at PCB imminent

KARACHI: Major changes are expected in the PCB hierarchy in the coming days as the new leadership of the board wants to run its affairs with professionalism, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

It is being considered that those officials who are more than 60 years old should be retired. Contacts of some officials would not be renewed, sources said. The sources said that the MD Wasim Khan after observing the performance of some officials during the last couple of months aims to remove them and appoint fresh professionals.

Changes are imminent at National Cricket Academy where some former cricketers are sitting for a long time, drawing heavy salaries and delivering nothing, the sources said and added that professional, trained coaches and physical trainers who are of Pakistan origins but work abroad might be appointed.

The sources said that during the last two to three months the chairman Ehsan Mani and Wasim observed that majority of the cricket board officials were doing nothing. A number of officials were appointed through their good connections. They did not have skills to meet the challenges of modern-day cricket.

The sources said that NCA coaches, assistant coaches, physical trainers, and some other officials are going to be removed. It was also learnt that those officials who did not fulfill the educational requirements of their positions were among those likely to be dismissed. The sources further said that both PCB top officials have also been informed about the blunders and wrongdoings of some important officials.