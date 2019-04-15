One dead, 22 hurt in Isle of Wight bus crash

ISLE OF WIGHT: A woman has died and 22 were left injured after a double-decker bus crashed with two cars in the Isle of Wight on Sunday, the fire service said.

The victim was a woman in her 60s, Hampshire Police said. Three others who were travelling in a red Fiat Bravo with the woman were taken to hospital in a “serious condition”, the force added. A statement read: “We can confirm we are investigating a serious road traffic collision on Forest Road in Newport, Isle of Wight, which has resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s.

“The deceased was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo. Three other people in the vehicle are in a serious condition and have been taken to hospital. The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, is also said to have sustained a serious injury.

“Ten passengers who were travelling on the bus have also been taken to hospital as a precaution. Four people travelling in a silver Mini Cooper, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The double-decker is believed to have been forced into the path of a car, killing one occupant, by a crash moments earlier, according to the bus operator. Southern Vectis general manager Richard Tyldsley said: “Early indications suggest a car pulled out in front of a route 7 bus and our driver was unable to avoid it. The bus was forced into the path of another car.

“At this stage the full circumstances of the incident are unclear, but sadly I understand one of the cars’ occupants has died. This is very distressing for all concerned and I would like to pass our sincere condolences to their family and friends. “The extent of any further injuries is currently unclear. We know several people have been taken to hospital and our driver had to be cut from his cab. He also sustained injuries.

“We are monitoring the situation of all those involved very closely. We are assisting the police as they carry out their enquiries, and are also conducting our own investigation.”

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust tweeted: “A Major Incident has been declared after a serious RTI (road traffic incident). We are requesting that people do not attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary. Please ring NHS 111 for advice and guidance if you have an urgent medical health concern but it’s not life threatening.”