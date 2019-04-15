close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Boy martyred in Karak blast

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

KARAK: A boy was killed and five others sustained injuries when a hand-grenade went off here Sunday. Sources said the children were playing in Mohallah Chatta Banda when they found a hand-grenade. It went off when they touched it. Ahmad Jan, 4, was died on the spot. Five other children Umair, 7, Muhammad, 6, Arsalan, 5, Sanoris, 8, and Noorullah, 8, sustained injuries in the explosion.

