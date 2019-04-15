Boy martyred in Karak blast

KARAK: A boy was killed and five others sustained injuries when a hand-grenade went off here Sunday. Sources said the children were playing in Mohallah Chatta Banda when they found a hand-grenade. It went off when they touched it. Ahmad Jan, 4, was died on the spot. Five other children Umair, 7, Muhammad, 6, Arsalan, 5, Sanoris, 8, and Noorullah, 8, sustained injuries in the explosion.