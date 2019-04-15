close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

RDA cancels IPP given to four private housing societies

Islamabad

A
APP
April 15, 2019

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has cancelled the Initial Planning Permission (IPP) given to four private housing societies on violation of the rules of the authority.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the four private housing societies, Blue World, Taj Residentia, Faisal Margallah City and Multi Garden were given IPP on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee and the administration of the housing societies were directed not to advertise their projects and stop illegal constructions, development work, sale and purchase of the plots.

He informed that the housing societies were directed to submit their layout plans and details of the facilities including roads, graveyards, parks, schools, community centres and others.

The spokesman said that the RDA Director, Jamshed Aftab took action on the complaints against the housing societies and cancelled their IPP.

He advised the citizens not to purchase plots in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA’s official website to check status of the housing projects before any investment. He said the website was updated with information on legal and illegal housing societies.

