Dredging of 12 nullahs completed

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed dredging work of 12 storm drains, an official of the board said.

Talking to this agency, the official informed that the board started dredging and clearing clogged storm drains and the project was completed at a cost of Rs5.7 million in two weeks. The nullahs within RCB jurisdiction were cleared using heavy machinery, he added.

The action was taken on the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) who instructed the sanitation officials to complete the nullahs’ cleanliness work within shortest possible time-frame.

The sanitation branch, he said, was also working to clean all areas falling within RCB s jurisdiction. The RCB official said that they cleared Adra drain along with drains from Tench Pulli to Faisal Colony, Miran Bakhsh Colony, Akhri Stop, Tench Bhatta Pulli, Jan Colony, Dhoke Abdul Latif Pulli, Aslam Market, Rahat Colony, Mughalabad Street Nullah, Shalley Valley to Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Banaras to Allama Iqbal Colony Street 2, Habib Colony drain, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi, Akbar Market, Officers Colony drain, Friends Colony, IJP Road and Shah Piyara Allahabad areas.

Further, he said that cleanliness work on Jaba Pulli, Lane 4 to 7, Radio Pakistan, Nursery Pulli and Westridge Race Course Street No 3, Qalma Chowk Dhoke Syedan Road (both sides), Quaid-i-Azam Colony drain, Kalma Chowk to Dhamiyal Road, Street 7 Mohallah Hajian, Rawal Town Pull was also completed.