‘Parallel Solitude’ on display at Ejaz Art Gallery

LAHORE: Parallel Solitude - an exhibition representing seven talented and diverse art practitioners - opened at Ejaz Art Gallery.

According to the curator, Mariam Hanif Khan, the exhibition “Parallel Solitudes” parleys about present-day art practitioners in quest to comprehend their challenging, experimental, research-based and ever-evolving art practices. Each artist has its own itinerary on why and what makes him or her urge to generate art; while the real adventure does not lie beneath what and why but rather the way they perceived the process of art-making until its final execution. The participating artists, including Husain Jamil, Jibran Shahid, Komal Shahid Khan, Mahrukh Bajwa, Noormah Jamal, Sana Durrani and Sidra Asim are academically trained visual artists from leading art institutes of the country with significant accomplishments in their hands. There art practices are genuine reflection of current contemporary art scene of Pakistan, which challenges the new modes of art making, while keeping international art advancement in mind they deconstruct traditional methods through modern tools of our time; which I must say, is not easy in country where we are still obsessed with realism, decorative art with intention of making art to be aesthetically successful.

I have no doubt to say that the group of these seven emerging artists will make a prodigious niche for themselves and our country both nationally and internationally. The show will continue till 23rd April.