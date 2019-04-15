Modern bureaucrats

For the last two decades, the staff of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is not fully trained with the current trends and technologies of the modern era. Last year, Advertisement No 8/2018 was announced by the SPSC for various posts in different departments of the government of Sindh and also one post of registrar BPS-19, and one post of deputy registrar BPS-18. However, suddenly on March 28, 2019 the interview schedule was announced by the SPSC – without conducting any written test for both posts. These are senior positions and need a written test as per law.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah is requested to take necessary steps regarding this. Furthermore, the commission may please be revamped according to modern trends so that the bureaucracy of Sindh can compete in today’s world.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi