close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 15, 2019

Peace in South Asia

Newspost

 
April 15, 2019

Since Independence, relations between Pakistan and India have been hostile. From the start, Pakistan has been determined to have friendly relations with India and also to end terrorism. However, instead of supporting Pakistan, Indians are promoting anti-Pakistan narratives. India has blamed Pakistan for almost every tragic incident on its territory with no solid proof.

I believe that both countries should move on and start establishing peaceful and friendly relations with each other. Every peace-loving Indian and Pakistani should change their mentality and initiate confident-building measures so that peace prevails in this region.

Makhdoom Mohammad Shozab

Sargodha

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost