close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2019

Visa on arrival desks set up at Peshawar airport

National

BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has set up visa on arrival desks at the Bacha Khan International Airport to facilitate foreigners.

“The FIA immigration wing has set up the desks to issue visa on arrival to the people of five countries at the Bacha Khan International Airport,” Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the director, FIA, KP, told The News.

He added the staff has been directed to facilitate the foreigners and complete the process within minimum possible time.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan