Visa on arrival desks set up at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has set up visa on arrival desks at the Bacha Khan International Airport to facilitate foreigners.

“The FIA immigration wing has set up the desks to issue visa on arrival to the people of five countries at the Bacha Khan International Airport,” Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the director, FIA, KP, told The News.

He added the staff has been directed to facilitate the foreigners and complete the process within minimum possible time.