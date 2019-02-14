Galiyat receives fresh spell of snowfall

ABBOTTABAD: The fresh spell of rain and snowfall of the season started in Galiyat on Wednesday.

Director General of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib took a round of Nathiagali, Dungagali and Ayubia. He met the field staff performing duties in the freezing temperature.

The Abbottabad district administration directed the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Communication and Works and GDA to take preemptive measures to make arrangements for clearing snow to facilitate the local community as well as tourists. Despite heavy snowfall, workers were busy clearing the roads for traffic.

“Tourists visiting Galiyat ought to visit the scenic valley with full preparation and use chained tyres to avoid any untoward situation,” an advisory said, urging locals and the tourists to avoid unnecessary travel on the slippery roads.

The tourists were advised to carry a good stock of water, biscuits, and dry fruit with them, drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of brakes and contact the GDA help desk in case of an emergency.