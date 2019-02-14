close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Advertisement
February 14, 2019

Quetta enter Railways Cricket semis

Sports

February 14, 2019

LAHORE: Unbroken second wicket partnership of 141 between Abdul Wahid and Mohammed Amir helped Quetta enter the semifinals of the ongoing Pakistan Railway Inter-Division Cricket Championship.

At the Mughalpura Institute ground here on Wednesday, Quetta Division beat Rawalpindi Division by 9 wickets. Quetta Division chased the target of 149 runs in 34.2 over. Wahid scored 73 not out with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. Amir scored 54 with the help of six fours and three sixes. Ulfat Shah (1 for 12) was lone wicket taker from Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Rawalpindi were all out at 148. Tanvir Shah was the highest scorer with 30. Jaggeer Khan and Ulfat Shah contributed 24 and 20 runs respectively. From Quetta Division Shehzad Tareen took 3 for 26 and Asad Khan got 2 for 33.

