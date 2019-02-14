Anti-kite flying drive in full swing

LAHORE: The anti-kite flying drive is going on vigorously by the present government across the province.

Since the start of the campaign on February 1, as many as 3,390 cases have been registered in different districts of Punjab against the violators of the ban imposed on kite flying. Around 3,723 persons were arrested and 175,000 kites and over 7,000 string rolls were seized from the accused. Around 1,846 cases were registered and 1,971 persons were arrested in Lahore division. Police conducted raids on different kite shops and seized kites and twine coils. Around 1,015 cases were registered in the Faisalabad division with arrests of 1,141 accused. Moreover, 41,488 kites and 2,899 twine rolls were seized from the accused. The police in Gujranwala division arrested 433 persons violating the kite flying ban and seized 43,813 kites and 1,613 string rolls. In Rawalpindi division, 97 cases were registered and 118 arrested. Around 31,649 kites and 458 twine coils were seized. In Multan division, police arrested 16 accused. Likewise, Sahiwal division police registered 44 cases against kite flyers and arrested 44 accused. Bahawalpur division police registered four cases.