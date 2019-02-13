close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Senegal arrests 24, seizes weapons after pre-election violence

DAKAR: Police in eastern Senegal have made two dozen arrests and seized knives and clubs after clashes in the run-up to presidential elections left at least two dead, officials said on Tuesday. The violence erupted on Monday in Tambacounda, 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Dakar, pitching supporters of President Macky Sall against those of opposition candidate Issa Sall. One supporter of the president was fatally stabbed by a suspected member of the opposition Unity and Assembly Party (PUR), the sources said. A second fatality was part of a group of young pro-government motorcyclists that tried to prevent Issa Sall’s motorcade from leaving the town.

