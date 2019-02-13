close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 13, 2019

MoU inked for plantation along highways

Islamabad

February 13, 2019

Islamabad Federal Minster for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that promise of elimination of corruption shall be fulfilled. Under clean and Green Pakistan programme, pragmatic steps are being taken for plantation along national highways and motorways, says a press release.

He was addressing signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Climate Change for implementation of project titled ‘Apni Shahrah’ to establish plantation in the Right of Way of Motorways and National Highways, in the country.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary Climate Change Hasan Nasir Jami, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik and Senior Officers of both the Ministries participated. Senior Joint Secretary Communications Mr. Altaf Asghar and Inspector General (Forest) from Ministry of Climate Change Syed Mehmood Nasir signed the MoU. Project “Apni Shahrah” envisages engaging donors and sponsors from Civil Society Business Community and private organisations in planting and maintaining trees within Right of Way of National Highways & Motorways as part of Clean and Green Pakistan, programme of the government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad