MoU inked for plantation along highways

Islamabad Federal Minster for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that promise of elimination of corruption shall be fulfilled. Under clean and Green Pakistan programme, pragmatic steps are being taken for plantation along national highways and motorways, says a press release.

He was addressing signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Climate Change for implementation of project titled ‘Apni Shahrah’ to establish plantation in the Right of Way of Motorways and National Highways, in the country.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary Climate Change Hasan Nasir Jami, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik and Senior Officers of both the Ministries participated. Senior Joint Secretary Communications Mr. Altaf Asghar and Inspector General (Forest) from Ministry of Climate Change Syed Mehmood Nasir signed the MoU. Project “Apni Shahrah” envisages engaging donors and sponsors from Civil Society Business Community and private organisations in planting and maintaining trees within Right of Way of National Highways & Motorways as part of Clean and Green Pakistan, programme of the government.