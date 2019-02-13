Teachers apprise ECP of their election duty issues

IslamabadTo get feedback of various stakeholders on the 2018 general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to arrange post-election review activities in 22 districts of the country.

In this connection, Islamabad District Election Office arranged a workshop at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4 to ascertain the issues faced by presiding officer, senior assistant presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers.

As many as 90 male and female teachers were asked to attend the workshop.

During the activity, the teachers highlighted the issue of communication among polling staff saying in some cases, they were not given cell numbers of each other.

They also complained about lack of transport facility, trouble in the picking of the polling material and depositing the material along with election results, failure of RTS system, posting of female polling staff in remote areas, and lack of facilities at polling stations.