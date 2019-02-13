close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 13, 2019

The News staffer grieved

Karachi

February 13, 2019

Muhammad Zaheer Khan, father of The News Layout Assistant Amir Khan, passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness. He was 90. His funeral prayers were offered at Thanvi Masjid in Lines Area after Isha prayers, following which he was laid to rest at the Society graveyard on Tuesday. Zaheer Khan’s Soyem will be held at House No. R-158 in Lines Area between Asr and Maghrib prayers on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi