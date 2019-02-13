The News staffer grieved

Muhammad Zaheer Khan, father of The News Layout Assistant Amir Khan, passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness. He was 90. His funeral prayers were offered at Thanvi Masjid in Lines Area after Isha prayers, following which he was laid to rest at the Society graveyard on Tuesday. Zaheer Khan’s Soyem will be held at House No. R-158 in Lines Area between Asr and Maghrib prayers on Thursday.