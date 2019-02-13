USEFP organises South Asia College Fair

To promote higher education opportunities for Pakistani students, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on Tuesday at a local hotel held South Asia College Fair Spring 2019.

The event was attended by a large number of students, parents, academicians and counselors weighing their options as they gathered first-hand information at the various stalls displayed by the representatives of the United States (US) universities and colleges.

The councilors of around 43 US universities traveled to Pakistan last week on Pakistan’s 14th biannual South Asia Tour. The aim of the event was to provide an opportunity to students to explore a wide range of academic programmes.

“Once again the tour is breaking the record of participating of US universities and colleges in the event which offers admission in a number of academic programmes and also provides an opportunity of face to face interaction to the students through their representatives,” said USEF Executive Director Rita Akhtar. She added that Pakistani students were talented and well-prepared for studies in the US and the educational institutes in the US were also ready to welcome them.

EducationUSA Pakistan Advisor Akna Khan said that such events provide an opportunity to Pakistani student to directly interact with a number of counselors representing varsities and colleges in the US and a platform for the students to get information without paying a hefty amount as consultation fee.