Malam Jabba Skiing Festival concludes: Era of development begins: corps commander

MINGORA: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood on Sunday said that peace was restored to the scenic Swat and tourists were enjoying the natural view and landscape of the valley.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of four-day long “Malam Jabba Skiing Festival” at the scenic valley.

Officers from security forces, civil administration and representatives from the civil society were also present on the occasion.

Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar said the beautiful landscape, lush green meadows and snowy peaks of the valley were famous in the whole world.

“Peace has been restored due to the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and locals.

Terrorism has been defeated,” he said, adding, “The era of development and prosperity has begun.”“Very soon, Malam Jabba’s skiers would be participating in international competitions,” the corps commander said.

He lauded the organisers for arranging the successful event.

At the concluding ceremony, he awarded cash prizes and certificates to the successful skiers of the event.

Earlier, the skiers from various parts of the country, showcased their performance before the chief guest Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar.

The skiers were provided the opportunity to show their performance in the categories of “Salalam”, “Joint Salalam” and free downhill.

During the contest, “Deputy Commissioner Swat team” was declared the winner.

The teams of Civil Aviation and Police got second and third positions, respectively.

For the interest of the tourists, snow tubing, and skiing learning facilities were also provided.

Tourists from across the country witnessed the skiing gala. After the concluding ceremony, the tourists were also entertained with musical show and fireworks. “We enjoyed the event.

The government must project these places to attract more tourists,” said a tourist from Lahore.

Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort, having 9,000-foot-high slope. International event was also hosted last year in the skiing resort in which skiers from more than 15 countries participated.