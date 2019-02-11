Man shot dead on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed while his brother and a friend were injured during a dacoity incident near Chak 313/JB Roopo Wali, Gojra, on Sunday.
Rab Nawaz of Chak 316/JB, Talwandi, his brother Haq Nawaz and friend Muhammad Imran were on their way by a motorcycle when three dacoits intercepted them and tried to loot valuables.
The dacoits opened fire at them when they offered resistance. As a result, Rab Nawaz died on the spot while the other two riders sustained injuries.
CRUSHED TO DEATH: A man was crushed to death in an accident on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Sunday.
Tahir Ashraf of Rajana was on his way on his motorcycle along with his brother Abid Ashraf when a bus hit them. As a result, Tahir Ashraf died instantly while Abid Ashraf sustained injuries.
