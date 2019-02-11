22 schemes proposed for Multan

MULTAN: The Sports Department has prepared proposals of 22 new sports schemes for the Multan division and sent to the Sports Board Punjab for including in the Annual Development Programme 2019-20.

It was said by Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while talking here on Sunday. The schemes were sought from the district sports officers on the direction of Commissioner Imran Sikandar.

He said that the proposed schemes included sports city, astro turf, boxing arena, squash court, Qasim Bagh Stadium and Met Wrestling in Multan. Similarly, sports stadium, E-library, hostel, sports stadium in 23/10R, sports ground in 10/11-8R multi purpose in Khanewal district, football ground, sports hostel, basketball court, floodlit, Quaid-e-Azam stadium Burewala, sports hostel Burewala in Vehari district.

Likewise, swimming pool, E-library, floodlit, cricket ground, sports hostel, basketball court, mud wrestling arena, squash court and sports ground Galewal. He said that proposals of new schemes sent to the Sports Board Punjab and the concerned quarter would decide about the schemes.

He said that PC-1 of the schemes would be prepared after approval. He informed that work is in progress on 21 ongoing schemes in Multan division and most of them were in final stage.