169 head constables promoted

FAISALABAD: As many as 169 police head constables in Faisalabad division have been promoted to the next grade.
RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promoted the head constables to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and appointed them to various police stations in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.
