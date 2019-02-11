Rs30m okayed for health centres in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district government has ordered release of Rs30 million funds for provision of facilities at the basic health units, rural health centres and category-D hospitals.

The decision was made at a meeting held in connection with the health facilities at these centres. The meeting approved Rs18million for health centres of all towns. It also approved Rs2million for Takhtabad, Rs3million for Patwar Bala and Rs5 million for Gara Tajik and an additional grant of Rs5 million for Nahaqi Satellite Hospital.

Speaking at the meeting, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan said that the provision of facilities at these health centres would reduce the burden on the tertiary hospitals in Peshawar. He said that biometric attendance system would be introduced at these centres. Malam Jabba Skiing Festival concludes