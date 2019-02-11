Two die, seven injured in road crash

Two people died and seven others wounded during a collision between two vehicles near the Hub Chowki area on Sunday. According to police officials, nine people were brought injured to the Civil Hospital in Karachi for medical treatment by rescuers from different welfare associations. They added that two of the injured persons later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased persons were later identified as 36-year-old Ahmed and Nazar Muhammad, 50. Their bodies were later handed over to their heirs for burial. Police officials said that the accident occurred when the two speedy vehicles collided near the Hub Chowki area. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.