close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Two die, seven injured in road crash

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Two people died and seven others wounded during a collision between two vehicles near the Hub Chowki area on Sunday. According to police officials, nine people were brought injured to the Civil Hospital in Karachi for medical treatment by rescuers from different welfare associations. They added that two of the injured persons later succumbed to their injuries. The deceased persons were later identified as 36-year-old Ahmed and Nazar Muhammad, 50. Their bodies were later handed over to their heirs for burial. Police officials said that the accident occurred when the two speedy vehicles collided near the Hub Chowki area. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi