Gas loadshedding

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to gas loadshedding in Karachi which, for many residents, is unusual. Over the past few years, there has been a severe problem of gas shortage across the city. Gas stations remain closed for long hours. School- and office-going people have to wait for a long time for the bus. Many transport owners don’t take their vehicles out because of unavailability of gas. Rickshaw and cab drivers also ask for high fares, creating a lot of problems for people.

The government should take steps to resolve this serious issue.

Bushra Haider

Karachi