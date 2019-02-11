tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to gas loadshedding in Karachi which, for many residents, is unusual. Over the past few years, there has been a severe problem of gas shortage across the city. Gas stations remain closed for long hours. School- and office-going people have to wait for a long time for the bus. Many transport owners don’t take their vehicles out because of unavailability of gas. Rickshaw and cab drivers also ask for high fares, creating a lot of problems for people.
The government should take steps to resolve this serious issue.
Bushra Haider
Karachi
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to gas loadshedding in Karachi which, for many residents, is unusual. Over the past few years, there has been a severe problem of gas shortage across the city. Gas stations remain closed for long hours. School- and office-going people have to wait for a long time for the bus. Many transport owners don’t take their vehicles out because of unavailability of gas. Rickshaw and cab drivers also ask for high fares, creating a lot of problems for people.
The government should take steps to resolve this serious issue.
Bushra Haider
Karachi