close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 11, 2019

Gas loadshedding

Newspost

February 11, 2019

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to gas loadshedding in Karachi which, for many residents, is unusual. Over the past few years, there has been a severe problem of gas shortage across the city. Gas stations remain closed for long hours. School- and office-going people have to wait for a long time for the bus. Many transport owners don’t take their vehicles out because of unavailability of gas. Rickshaw and cab drivers also ask for high fares, creating a lot of problems for people.

The government should take steps to resolve this serious issue.

Bushra Haider

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost