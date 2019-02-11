Handle with care

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, the government hasn’t paid enough attention to the rights of people with special needs. We don’t have proper schools for them.
People with any kind of physical disability can be educated and trained to become independent members of society. In this regard, it is essential that the government builds special educational institutions across Pakistan.
Rahmat Shafique
Kalatuk
