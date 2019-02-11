close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Handle with care

Newspost

February 11, 2019

In our country, the government hasn’t paid enough attention to the rights of people with special needs. We don’t have proper schools for them.

People with any kind of physical disability can be educated and trained to become independent members of society. In this regard, it is essential that the government builds special educational institutions across Pakistan.

Rahmat Shafique

Kalatuk

