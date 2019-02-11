Introducing GMO

This refers to the news report ‘Prime Minister exhorted to remove obstacles in GMO introduction’ (February 8). This needs cautious assessment by the scientific community before the government takes a hasty policy decision in its eagerness to attract foreign investment. There are significant and proven impacts of GMOs on biodiversity which need to be thoroughly reviewed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Our local crop varieties which have adapted overtime to the host of pathogens and become resistant to plant diseases are quite suited to our environment. The introduction of GMOs are fraught with many risks and we should not fall prey and be lured by big GMO companies and adopt this technology. The reluctance of the relevant authorities to introduce GMOs in Pakistan is quite understandable and the new government should not jump on the bandwagon of international companies promoting GMOs.

Dr Bashir Ahmed Wani

Peshawar