Places to visit

The PML-N did a good job in making roads and highways, but neglected many other critical areas, including tourism development. Even though it did a good job in developing access to and infrastructure in two hill stations of Murree and Abbottabad, it could have taken steps to develop many other scenic places – for example, Soon Sakesar and Fort Munro – to attract local and international tourists.

The incumbent government should convert places like Soon Sakesar, Fort Munro, Kalam, and the Chitral and Kaghan valleys as new tourist resorts with road access and high-quality amenities. The step can help attract large number of local and international tourists, generating much-needed revenue.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad