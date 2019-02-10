Deaths in Rawalpindi fire: District govt report accuses Rescue 1122 of negligence

RAWALPINDI: The city district government Rawalpindi on Saturday said the negligence and late arrival of the Rescue 1122 personnel caused the death of five women in A-Block, Satellite Town, last month as fire broke out in their house.

The local management has issued its final report and declared that death of five women was due to negligence of the Rescue 1122 officials as they reached the spot late.

Additional District Collector (Headquarters) Saima Younas, who was also Inquiry Officer (IO) of the incident, told The News that she has sent the final report to Deputy Commissioner Dr Umar Jahangir.

According to inquiry report, the Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot after 21 minutes of receiving information. Two Fire Brigade vehicles of the Rescue 1122 reached the incident place and the water was consumed within 10 minutes. The report said the rescue officials completely failed to douse the fire. The Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Farooq Butt said that they have received a copy of inquiry report by the city district government. “We fully tried to save the precious lives,” he insisted.